Shehnaaz Gill Will Be Performing In The US And Canada Alongside Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s big-screen career has finally taken off, as she has been bagging various plum projects, one after another. The actress has now once again shared another wonderful news with her fans and followers on social media.

She posted a video with Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi where she revealed that she will accompany them on the USA and Canada tour which is all set to take place in August.

In the aforementioned video, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were seen speaking about performing together with Shehnaaz in USA and Canada.

Gill said, “Tvada bhai sada bhai sabke chahitey Munna bhai. Sanju baba ke sangh mein bhi aarahi hoon aapke dillo par raaz karne.” This was followed by Sanjay and Arshad correcting her and saying 'raaj karne.’

Shehnaaz shared her post with the following caption: “Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!” Take a look at the HERE

As soon as the actress shared the news, her fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, “Yayyyy!! Too excited for this,” while another person commented, “Happy 2 see you with big senior star.” One more fan added, “Wohooo can't wait for this. Insha Allah it will be a highly successful tour. All the best bebu.”

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Shehnaaz Gill, the other celebs who will be taking part in the tour include Boman Irani, Neeti Mohan, Mouni Roy and Maniesh Paul among others. According to various media reports, they will be visiting places like New Jersey, Toronto, Dallas, Washington San Jose, and many more.