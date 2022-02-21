    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaaz Gill Wins Hearts With Her Witty Replies On Twitter; Tells A Fan ‘Mere Reply Se Kahi Fail Mat Ho Jana'

      Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has won hearts with her cuteness and personality ever since she was a part of Salman Khan-hosted show. The actress, who has been making headlines for multiple reasons, continues to enjoy a great deal of popularity while being adored by her ardent fans. On Sunday, she interacted with them on Twitter and as always won hearts with her candid replies.

      Shehnaaz Gill

      Shehnaaz seemed to be in a witty mood and had a lot of fun while answering her fans' questions. When a fan wrote, "maine apna lecture chod dia... library mai baith krr Sana ke reply ka wait krri hu... Love u @ishehnaaz_gill," the actress replied, "Sunday ko bhi lecture? Time kitna kharaab ho gya hai."

      When another fan asked her to wish him well for his exams, she replied, "Mere reply se kahi fail mat ho jana. Pass hone jitna padh le. All the best. u can do it." A fan then said that she is being scolded by her mother. To this, Shehnaaz wrote, "Mummiooooo ka toh kaam hi hai dantna."

      When a fan wrote, "You don't know how much you've inspired me and you've had such a positive impact on me in the last year. I am so so thankful to you. I love you," Shehnaaz replied, "I understand... Im the best. I love u all too."

      On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen on the big screen in her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The actress recently also made an appearance on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to pay a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, a few media reports have speculated that Shehnaaz is said to be participating in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show Lock Upp.

      Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 19:58 [IST]
      X