Shekhar Suman Reveals He Had Advised Raju Srivastava To Take Care Of His Health As He Had Become A Bit Weak

Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack, is currently admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital. As per his manager, the stand-up comedian's condition is slowly getting better. Several celebrities wished speedy recovery to the actor and one among them is Shekhar Suman. It has to be recalled that Raju appeared in Shekar's show India's Laughter Champion about 15 days ago.

Shekhar had even tweeted about Raju's health condition. Talking about the same, the actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Raju is currently stable and three days ago, he had moved his fingers and there were signs of improvement. I am hoping that he recovers and his health shows further improvement."

Shekhar also revealed that when they met on the show, he had asked Raju to take care of his health as he had become a bit weak.He said, "Raju had come on the sets of India's Laughter Champion around 15 days back and we had chatted for a long time in my vanity van. I had noticed that he had become a bit weak and I also advised him to take things a bit easy and not exert so much in life. He was fine, but I did tell him that he should take care of his health. He said he had no ailments and all was well. And after 15 days, we got to know this shocking news that he was hospitalised."

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's Manager Says 'Raju's Condition Is Slowly Getting Better'

Raju Srivastava's Condition Stable; His Family Issues Statement & Asks People To Ignore Rumours Or Fake News

Shekar said that he has known Raju for almost 25 years now and they had worked together on a fiction show Reporter in the 90s. He called the comedian a great guy and added that since entire nation is praying for him, he will recover soon. He also called Raju a very talented guy and added that he is in touch with his nephew and family.