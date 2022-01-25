Shenaaz Gill Shares Sidharth Shukla’s Family’s Statement About Consulting Them Before Using The Actor’s Name

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has his fans and family heartbroken. The late actor left a profound mark on the hearts of millions of his followers with his work. However, on Tuesday evening, his family issued a statement requesting everyone to reach out to them if anyone wants to use Sidharth Shukla’s name in any project.

Sidharth’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill also shared the statement on her social media handle. However, it must be noted that she chose not to write any caption along with the statement in her Instagram stories.

The statement read as follows: “To all of Sidharth’s well wishers. We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us.”

It further read, “We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with.....”

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on September 2, 2021. The actor, who rose to fame with his role in the popular show Balika Vadhu, became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was last seen on-screen in Ekta Kapoor's OTT show Broken But Beautiful 3.