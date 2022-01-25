Shilpa Shetty Gets Emotional After Watching Sand-Artist Nitish Bharti’s Performance

Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show, India’s Got Talent saw some outstanding and exceptional performances last weekend and one such contestant who left the judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir speechless and emotional was sand artist Nitish Bharti. He showcased his talent with sand art depicting a mother-son relationship and the struggle and hard work women go through with a smile on their face.

Nitish Bharti, uses his mother’s name Bharti instead of his father’s name. He narrates the difficulties that he faced when he dropped his father’s name and he showcased this beautifully in his performance through the sand-art. All the four judges had tears in their eyes and gave him a standing ovation for his unique talent. Nitish Bharti was one of the very few deserving contestants who got a 'Hunar Salam’ and a golden buzzer from Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa who was all emotional after seeing the act, said, ”Even in my life, I worship my mother and I really believe that I am who I am because of her and I have been able to achieve all that I could because of her. You are very inspirational Nitish and so is your act.”

Super Judge Badshah on the other hand said, “My relationship with my mother is similar to Nitish Bharti’s relationship with his mother and the way he honours and respects his mother I salute him.”

Nitish Bharti will now directly compete with the Top 16 best talents of India in the semi-finale. Watch India’s Got Talent every weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.