Shilpa Shinde On How She Will React If Hina Khan Enters Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. The show is back after five years and this time, the makers have promised that it will be bigger and grander. They have also lined up some of the popular celebrities and one among them is Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

It has to be recalled that there were rumours of Hina Khan, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 11, to participate in Jhalak, but the list doesn't have her name. However, anything can happen! The makers might bring her on-board to spice up the show, and many of you, who followed BB 11, must be aware as to how Hina and Shilpa were in the house. Recently, Shilpa was asked how she would react if Hina enters Jhalak, and well, the answer is not surprising!

In an interview, Siddharth Kannan asked Shilpa, "If Hina Khan comes in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 then what will be your reaction?" To this, Shilpa quickly responded, "Toh mein he jeetungi (Then I will win the show)."

It has to be recalled that Shilpa and Hina had a lot of arguments or fights in the Bigg Boss house. Hina had called Shilpa a 'chawl girl' and Shilpa went to the extent of saying that she would never want to meet Hina in real life. Hina had even bodyshamed Shilpa.

When in the interview, Shilpa was asked if she will be friends with Hina if they meet again, she explained how things in the Bigg Boss house was different and she doesn't see Hina as an enemy. She even said that she liked the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress.

Shilpa said, "So the things that were inside the Bigg Boss house. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki..dushman word ajeeb sa word hai lekin woh ghar kabhi kabhi bana deta hai (I never thought about this but enemy is a weird word but inside Bigg Boss house you might actually make some enemies)."

She concluded by saying, "Uss ghar mein dost bhi bann jate hain aur dushman bhi. Mein dushman nahi bolna chahungi kyunki genuinely woh mujhe bohot acchi lagti thi (You can make both friends and enemies inside the house. I won't call her my enemy exactly because I genuinely liked her)."

Meanwhile, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress celebrated her 45th birthday on JDJ 10 sets with choreographers and her co-contestants- Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zorawar Kalra and others. The actress shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations and captioned it as, "It's one of the best birthday celebration with my loved ones. Thanks a lot guys for your love, I will forever cherish these memories."