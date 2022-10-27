Shilpa Shinde Slams Karan Johar & JDJ10 Judges For Their Comments On Contestants: ‘Aap Kya Oscar Dene Wale Ho’

Shilpa Shinde, who was recently seen participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, made the headlines when she was eliminated from the show. Needless to say, the actress wasn't happy with her eviction. And now, days after her elimination from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Shilpa has shared a video slamming the judges of the show - Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. The video came after the judges didn't approve of Nia Sharma's performance on the show. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa lashed out at the judges and asked them to understand the amount of hard work every contestant puts in for a performance.

The first video featured Shilpa stating, "I remained quiet after I saw the scores and comments on the last two performances of Nia. But I now want to ask, 'Karan sir kya Dharma Productions ki film dene wale hai?' This is a dance show, what are you expecting in 3 minutes? Aap Oscar award dene wale ho ya National award dene wale ho? Have you seen Rubina's preparation video? Kuch bhi ho sakta tha, uske kya judges zimedaar hote? Baadme candle leke nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai kadar karo, baadme mat bhoko". In another video, Shilpa stated that since Karan Johar doesn't know how to dance, he should not be commenting on that.

"Karan sir ko dance bilkul nahi ata, toh aapko tippani karni hai toh apni chizo pe kare... makeup, costume, setup dekho. Madhuri ji ko pura haqq hai dance pe bolne ka lekin jaha Nia thoda emotional ho jati ho, 'aap gadbad kar deti hai.' Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi hindi sikh ke aao? Toh acha hoga," she added.

Now it will be interesting to see how the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges will react to Shilpa's remarks.