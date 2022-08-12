Shiny Doshi On Being Bashed By Saraswatichandra Director: I Felt Like Quitting 1000 Times

Shiny Doshi, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Pandya Store, recently called an incident from the past where she was bashed by the director of her debut show Saraswatichandra. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shiny said that she was on the verge of quitting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced show even before it went on the floors. She said that she had 'zero idea about acting'.

The Pandya Store actress said, "I shot the pilot of Saraswatichandra in 2012. Mujhe kuch nahi aata tha. My director had to yell and shout at me. It used to be very embarrassing for me. Thoda ajeeb lagta tha; lagta tha ki galat jageh toh nahi aagayi hoon main (I used to feel weird and even thought if I have chosen the wrong field). You question yourself. Main daant sun lete thi and I used to break down in the washroom. I used to gather myself and go back to the set."

Shiny Doshi also revealed that she would always get scared before performing every scene as SLB used to test every actor's performance. She said, "I didn't have the technical knowledge. It was a dream project. Bhansali ji was sitting there for my look test. But wo daant bhi aapko perfect hi banati hai. Main itni daant khaati thi set pe. I felt like quitting 1000 times. Every day I used to feel that. Back then, every morning there was a lack of happiness and enthusiasm. Subah uth ke lagta tha ki aaj fir daant khane chalte hain."

She even revealed that she called the production house and told them that she doesn't fit the character. But someone believed in her and the rest in history. After learning about Shiny's struggle, we must say that she has come a long way and is now considered as one of the finest actresses in the Indian TV industry.

Talking about her ongoing show, Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Akshay Kharodia in key roles.