Shireen Mirza Shares Her Valentine’s Day Plans; Actress To Spend Quality Time With Husband In Maldives

Actress Shireen Mirza, who got married to Delhi-based IT professional Hasan Sartaj in October 2021, recently shared her Valentine's Day plans. Interestingly, it will be her first Valentine's Day after marriage. Let us tell you, Shireen and her husband Hasan have jetted off to the Maldives for their pending honeymoon. The couple will be returning from the island on February 17, 2022. This Valentine's Day is going to be extra special for her as it will be a year since her wedding proposal.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress told Hindustan Times, "Last year on Valentine's Day, he proposed to me for marriage, and this year we will be celebrating it as a married couple. It is very special." Shireen Mirza further stated that she used to make fun of people who used to celebrate Valentine's Day. However, she has now realized that the day can be special for her as well.

Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj had the plan to go on a honeymoon soon after their wedding. However, they couldn't go for it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the actress is very much excited for her honeymoon. While sharing her Valentine's Day plans, the actress stated, "It has been due for a long time. We will be there for seven to eight days. Although Maldives was not on the top of my list because I am scared of water, I am excited to go as I know I will be in good company."

Shireen also revealed that she has planned a surprise for her husband Hasan. She got in touch with the hotel authorities and has planned something very special on the night of Valentine's Day. Talking about Shireen and Hasan's wedding, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. They dated for some time before tying the knot with each other.