Shireen Mirza Shares A Major Throwback Video With Vicky Kaushal; Latter Says 'Good Old Acting School Days'

Recently, Shireen Mirza had a chat with her fans on Instagram, who asked her to share pictures and videos with their favourites. During the session one of them asked her to post a picture/video with Vicky Kaushal, and she shared a major throwback video that went viral on social media.

Shireen shared a video of her and Vicky's skit from their acting school days. She captioned the video as, "Jab hum chote bachhe the," and added laughing emojis. In her second post she wrote, "@vickykaushal09 folding hands already for posting this ha ha" with folded hand and laughing out loud emojis.

Vicky also reposted Shireen's story on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Good old acting school days! (2009)" with laughing emojis.

Shireen also shared a few videos from her wedding wherein Aly Goni, whom she considers as her brother, danced his heart out at the functions.

Shireen graduated from Maharani College (Jaipur) and majored English and Dramatics. She became a household name with her role Simmi aka Simran in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has worked in web series Dharamkshetra, and 24 (season 1), in which she played the role of a news reporter.

Jasmin Bhasin Says Bigg Boss Made Her Stronger & Confident; Adds Doing Films Doesn't Mean She's Giving Up TV

BB 15: Netizens Praise Tejasswi For Giving It Back To Rajiv Who Questioned Her About Her Issues With Shamita

On the other hand, Vicky, who had pursued an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from a Mumbai college, left the job to make a career in Bollywood. He studied acting at Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy and kickstarted his Bollywood career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in the 2012 crime film, Gangs Of Wasseypur. He made a debut with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and got his big break as a lead actor in the 2015 film Masaan, and worked in films like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham.