Shireen Mirza To Play Negative Role In Karan Grover's Show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

Shireen Mirza, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be returning to TV after two years. The actress will be seen playing a negative role in Sandiip Sikcand's new show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, that stars Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles. She had taken a break because her marriage, the pandemic and the lockdown, and she wanted to focus on family after her marriage. But now she is very excited to be back on the small screen.

Recently, Shireen spoke about her role and her inspiration for playing negative character.



Talking about her role, Shireen was quoted by IANS as saying, "I will be playing the role of Ritesh Malhotra's (Karan V Grover) 'maasi' (aunt) on the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. I found that my character is a person who changes her colours often around people and is influenced by many. have observed this ability in some people around me and I take inspiration from it to play my character well."

The actress said that women are ruling the television industry and she is very happy that television has given her a name and made her what she is today. She added that she is absolutely delighted to be a part of the show.

When asked about her inspiration for negative characters, she mentioned Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan's names.

She said, "Whenever someone plays a negative role, I am sure they take inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan's character 'Komolika'. It has become a household name in terms of a negative character and I wish Kaamna will join the ranks of such great characters too."

Karan Grover Talks About His New Show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai; Actor To Play A Movie Superstar In The Love Story

International Iconic Awards 2022 Winners List: Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad-Pranali, Nakuul & Others Win BIG

The makers of BPKH had released a couple of promos, which looks intriguing. We are sure that viewers are eagerly waiting for the show, given that Sandiip's previous show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was a hit.

(Images Source: Shireen Mirza Instagram)