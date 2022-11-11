Shiv Thakare To Megha Dhade: Bigg Boss Marathi Contestants Who Later Entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss

Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been continuously making headlines ever since its premiere in October this year.

Several well-known celebrities including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rzik, and Soundarya Sharma among others are currently seen as participants on the show.

Among these, Shiv Thakare is turning out to be the most trending contestant of Bigg Boss 16 as of now. Most recently, he became the first participant of the current season whose Twitter trend crossed the one million mark.

People are loving his strong personality and are calling him 'winner material'. Before his participation in Salman Khan's show, the young lad was also seen as a contestant on the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. One of the most talked about faces of the season, he even won the show.

However, Shiv isn't the first Bigg Boss Marathi contestant who later entered the Hindi version. Before him, two other celebrities from the Marathi version became household names after entering Salman's Bigg Boss. Let's take a look at the list below:

Megha Dhade (Bigg Boss 12)

After playing pivotal roles in various TV shows, actress Megha Dhade participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi and fans instantly fell in love with her. She was counted among the strongest contestants and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 1.

Later, she entered the twelfth season of Bigg Boss Hindi as a wild-card contestant and her fights with Rohit Suchanti grabbed many eyeballs. While her fan following witnessed a huge jump during her stint in Bigg Boss 12, she got evicted on the 83rd day.

Abhijit Bichukle (Bigg Boss 15)

A politician by profession, Abhijit Bichukle was first seen as a participant in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He was among the most controversial contestants and made headlines continuously during his stay on the show. Interestingly, he was even arrested from the Bigg Boss house due to a court case.

Later, he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild-card contestant with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The season also saw many known names like Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Shamita Shetty among others as contestants. On day 114, he got evicted by public voting.

Shiv Thakare (Bigg Boss 16)

Shiv Thakare is the third Bigg Boss Marathi contestant to enter the main Bigg Boss. As of now, he's been doing great and is seen almost everywhere thanks to his rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and his friendship with Abdu Rozik. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he'll be able to win Bigg Boss 16 or not.

