Shivaji Satam Reacts To CID's Comeback; Actor Says He is Not Getting Many Offers

There have been several rumours of the cop drama CID's comeback. Shivaji Satam, who played the role of ACP Pradyuman in long running TV show, recently reacted to the reports and hinted at its return. The actor revealed to HT that there are talks about its revival, but in different format. He also added that nothing is confirmed yet.

Shivaji was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Producers are talking to revive CID in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It's still in the air."



When asked if he is ready to play ACP Pradyuman, he said, "Tomorrow (if) CID starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home."

Meanwhile, the actor revealed that he has not been getting many offers. He said, "I won't say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai. There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. I am from Marathi theatre, I have always done projects that I liked."

Shivaji feels that there are no meaty roles for actors of his age, but they can't do anything. He said that it is his bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. The actor also added that it is loss on both sides- As an actor, he misses out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors.

Shivaji has been getting offers for cop roles, but they are something that he had done over two decades. He said that he cannot do the same role again and again!