Shivangi Joshi On Discrimination Faced By TV Actors; Reveals Big Stylist Refused To Give Her Outfits To Wear

Shivangi Joshi is one of the popular actresses in the Indian TV industry. She shot to fame with the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan was loved by all. After quitting YRKKH, she played the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2, however, due to a lukewarm response, the makers decided to shut it down.

Now, she is busy working on web series and music videos. Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shivangi Joshi opened up about the discrimination faced by TV actors. The actress said that people should see TV actors as performers. She further added that TV, films and OTT are three different platforms, and people should not discriminate or judge actors on the basis of their work mediums.

Shivangi Joshi also recalled the incident when she faced discrimination from a big stylist, who refused to give her his/her clothes to wear. She said, "I too have faced discrimination but I think this has happened to many artists. When you want to wear a bigger stylist, you are told, "We do not give our outfits to TV actresses". These things have happened and many have opened up about these incidents. So something similar has happened to me too."

Shivangi also said that she has faced a lot of ups and downs in her career. People used to criticise her for her choice of roles in the past. She added that many journalists would refuse to take her interview because she was not a lead actress then. The YRKKH star said, "I felt quite bad about it. There have been many more such instances that took place. But they made me a better human being. Therefore, I am humble and will remain so."

Talking about Shivangi Joshi, the diva has acted in shows such as Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Beintehaa, Begusarai and so on.