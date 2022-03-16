Shivangi Joshi On Shooting For Music Video With Mohsin Khan: Our Kiara Fam Was Waiting For Us To Come Together

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who played the roles of Naira and Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, are one of the best jodis on-screen. Even after the show, KaiRa fans love to watch them together and trend on social media. Post the show, the couple was seen in a couple of music videos and fans showered them with immense love and support.

Recently, Shivangi spoke about the song 'Teri Ada' and shooting with Mohsin again. The actress said that she loves doing music video and added that KaiRa fans were waiting for them to come together.



Shivangi was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I love it, and our last song 'Teri Ada' I think was loved by everyone. It is definitely a beautiful and meaningful song. Our Kiara family was really waiting for both of us to come together again and do something. So we did that and everyone really liked it."

About her equation with Mohsin after their stint on the show ended, she said, "The equation has always been good. It's the same. Nothing has changed."

She added that she is happy and has some more projects lined up, and more music videos which are very interesting. The actress revealed that her next single is a North based love story.

Although we love the current jodi Abhimanyu and Akshara, we miss the evergreen jodi KaiRa.

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Holi Plan With Karan; Actress Looks HOT In Green Dress At Rang Barse Event

Akasa Talks About Shooting With Karan Kundrra For Music Video Kamle; Has THIS To Say To His & TejRan Fans

Meanwhile, Shivangi, who also played the role of Sirat in YRKKH, also revealed that she continued her lessons for boxing, which she had started during the show. The actress concluded by saying that she always wanted to learn new things and thinks that she enjoyed boxing so much that she ended up learning more about it.