Shivangi Joshi Opens Up About Failure Of Balika Vadhu 2: Every Show Has Its Own Destiny

Shivangi Joshi, who is all set to make her reality show debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, recently opened up about the lacklustre performance of her show Balika Vadhu 2. The actress had grabbed the lead role of Anandi in the second season of the social drama when the show took a leap. However, in just a couple of months, Balika Vadhu 2 went off-air due to low ratings.

On being quizzed about the failure of the show, Shivangi told Indian Express, “I did feel bad but there was no disappointment. When you take up something, you do want it to become super successful. However, sometimes things don’t work as per our plans. Also, I truly believe every show has its own journey. Balika Vadhu is a household name and I am so happy and proud I could associate with it. The message that the show wanted to give was lapped by viewers, and I think it manage to fulfil its intention.”

The actress also opened up about getting linked with her co-stars, Mohsin Khan and Randeep Rai and said that like any other person, she too is entitled to have a personal life. Shivangi added, “I know fans consider us their families, and thus want to know every minute details about our lives. It does get overwhelming at times but I don’t stress over it. Also, sometimes people do not understand and say the harshest of things online without understanding that it may hurt us. I just hope that people know how to create a balance.”

The actress also opened up about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and said that she is stepping into the show with the intention to overcome all her fears. She said that she is competitive but can take failure and defeat quite well. Joshi is confident to come back stronger and added that her family is extremely excited about her new project.