    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shivangi Joshi Opens Up About Failure Of Balika Vadhu 2: Every Show Has Its Own Destiny

      By
      |

      Shivangi Joshi, who is all set to make her reality show debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, recently opened up about the lacklustre performance of her show Balika Vadhu 2. The actress had grabbed the lead role of Anandi in the second season of the social drama when the show took a leap. However, in just a couple of months, Balika Vadhu 2 went off-air due to low ratings.

      shivangi

      On being quizzed about the failure of the show, Shivangi told Indian Express, “I did feel bad but there was no disappointment. When you take up something, you do want it to become super successful. However, sometimes things don’t work as per our plans. Also, I truly believe every show has its own journey. Balika Vadhu is a household name and I am so happy and proud I could associate with it. The message that the show wanted to give was lapped by viewers, and I think it manage to fulfil its intention.”

      shivangi

      The actress also opened up about getting linked with her co-stars, Mohsin Khan and Randeep Rai and said that like any other person, she too is entitled to have a personal life. Shivangi added, “I know fans consider us their families, and thus want to know every minute details about our lives. It does get overwhelming at times but I don’t stress over it. Also, sometimes people do not understand and say the harshest of things online without understanding that it may hurt us. I just hope that people know how to create a balance.”

      Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair's THIS Request Denied By Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makers?Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair's THIS Request Denied By Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makers?

      Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Phobias; Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Perfect Show To Show Her PotentialShivangi Joshi Talks About Her Phobias; Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Perfect Show To Show Her Potential

      The actress also opened up about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and said that she is stepping into the show with the intention to overcome all her fears. She said that she is competitive but can take failure and defeat quite well. Joshi is confident to come back stronger and added that her family is extremely excited about her new project.

      Comments
      Read more about: shivangi joshi balika vadhu 2
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 22:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X