Shivangi Joshi-Randeep Rai's Balika Vadhu 2 To Go Off-Air; Show To Be Shifted To OTT Platform

Balika Vadhu was one of the popular shows on television which ran successfully for eight years. However, Balika Vadhu 2, which was premiered on August 9 will be going off-air on February 22. The makers have decided to shift the show to OTT platform. The show initially starred child actors, which post leap was taken over by Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa.

Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa confirmed that the show is going off-air and feels that Balika Vadhu Season 1 was aired in different time period and now a lot of content are available, so it did not sustain.

Sunjoy was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "There are various factors that don't work in favour of a show. When we made the first season of Balika Vadhu, it was a different time period. Now, with the advent of alternative platforms and viewers watching a lot of content on their phones, it is not easy to sustain a storyline that worked a decade back. But, I look forward to the show moving to an alternative platform."

He also revealed how the leap didn't work. He said, "Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors' performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. I don't feel a show not working should be blamed on any actor or the script."

He said that they all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences and he can't be crying over something that hasn't worked. Sunjoy added that when the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi's entry in it. They are hopeful that the show will work on the other platform.