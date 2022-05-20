Shivangi Joshi Reacts To TV Bahus Being A Part Of KKK 12; Here's What She Has To Say About Bigg Boss

Shivangi Joshi became a household name with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress then went on to do Balika Vadhu 2 and now will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Along with her other television bahus-Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha will be seen in the stunt-based reality show. The actress reacted to the same and said that it will a treat for the audience to watch the TV bahus.

Shivangi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I think it is going to be a treat for the audience to watch the TV bahus in a different avatar. I too, am very excited to watch myself and my fellow TV bahus in a new avatar because neither have I seen them in this avatar nor have they seen me in the same so I am very excited."

About her first thoughts on being offered KKK 12, she said that the stunt-based reality show has been her favourite reality show and she doesn't think there could have been a better show to make her reality show debut because it is through this show that she will get to know a lot of things about herself and a lot of fears that she will overcome.She revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi was offered to her quite a few times earlier too, however, due to her ongoing projects, she said that she could not take up the show earlier. She added that this time, the timing was apt and she thinks the universe was giving him a sign that she should go for the show and when she got this opportunity, she grabbed it wholeheartedly.

When asked about her doing Bigg Boss, she concluded by saying, "I don't know. Nothing yet on my mind. All I am saying is I really don't know."