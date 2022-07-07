Shivangi Joshi Says Misunderstanding Between Her & Jannat Are Cleared; Reacts To Them Being Called Sita-Gita

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been creating a huge buzz. Several popular celebrities are participating in the stunt-based reality show and one among them is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi. The actress impressed the viewers by winning the first stunt in the show. Recently, the actress spoke about her journey and her bond with her co-contestant Jannat Zubair.

Talking about her journey, the actress told India-Forums that it is amazing and added that she has tried things that she would not have tried in her life, so it has been interesting journey for her.

When asked about scariest stunt, she said that all of them have been scary, but a shock (voltage) stunt had been very scary. She added that viewers will get to know why, when the episode is aired.

Meanwhile, Shivangi had developed a strong friendship with her co-contestant Jannat and the duo is fondly called Sita-Gita by the team. When asked about the same, the Balika Vadhu 2 actress spoke about their bond and revealed that they did have a misunderstanding, which was cleared after they spoke to each other.

Shivangi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "There was a time when we would not talk to each other at all. We don't know the reason behind it, but yes, we would not talk to each other. But when we met and spoke to each other, there were a few misunderstandings that we cleared."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty Calls It Expensive Show; Says Its Budget Has Nothing To Do With Him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here's Who Won The Stunts & Got Fear Funda; First Episode Impresses Fans

She concluded by saying, "After which I realised, she is a very sweet girl and we have become very good friends. Yes, indeed, we are fondly addressed as Sita-Gita on the sets of our show. Whenever we are together, we are not called by our names. We are called 'Sita-Gita' and we immediately turn. We have now accepted that we are Sita-Gita."