Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Phobias; Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Perfect Show To Show Her Potential

Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went on to do Balika Vadhu 2. Now, the actress is all set to be seen in a different avatar as she will be seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Press conference of the show was recently held where she interacted with media and spoke about the show.

KKK 12 will be her debut reality show. Talking about the same, she said, "I am excited about the show as I always wanted to do the show where I could explore my potential and it's the perfect show for that. It is my debut reality show, so I'm super excited as well as nervous; I have mixed feelings about it."

Shivangi further said, "KKK is one such show which physical endurance ke saath saath mentally fit and strong hona bi zaroori hain and I'm working on everything."

The YRKKH actress revealed that she had got a call for KKK before as well, but she couldn't do it then. However, now she is happy that she is able to do. She said that her family too is happy about it as they always wanted her explore and do KKK, as they wanted everyone to know the real her.

When asked if she has any strategy, she said that the show's format is different from other show's format. So she doesn't think any strategy will work in this show. She added that she will give her best in the show and do the stunts.

Also, talking about her fears, Shivangi told exclusively to Filmibeat, "I have a lot of fears, that's the reason I'm doing the show- as I want to overcome all my fears. I hope I do. It's easy to tell that a stunt was easy and he/she could do it or not, but only when you get to do the stunt you will get to know how difficult or easy the stunt is. I will give my best to perform the stunts completely and successfully."

About Rohit Shetty, the actress said, "I'm looking forward to meet Rohit sir. I am a big fan of him and his movies. He is amazing host and is the master of action. Performing stunts in front of him is a privilege in itself."

When asked if she has watched other seasons and if she has any favourites, she said that she has watched a couple of seasons. She said Divyanka Tripathi is her favourite as she was amazing. She added that Divyanka was called Sheri, and she indeed was a sherni. She further added that the way she performed stunts; she was fearless.