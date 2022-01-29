Shivangi Joshi Wants Karan Kundrra To Lift Bigg Boss 15 Trophy; Shweta Tiwari Ignores Question On Karan

Just a few hours are left for Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. The stage is all set for the top 6 finalists of this season- Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. Several celebrities will be gracing the show, who already have their favourites, while those who are not appearing on the show had expressed their views on social media or in their interviews!

Recently, Shivangi Joshi revealed who should win the show. The actress, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had shared screen space with Karan Kundrra in the show. The Balika Vadhu 2 actress said that Karan is her good friend and wants him to lift the trophy.

Shivangi was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Karan has been my good friend and I share a great bond with him. His journey in Bigg Boss has been commendable. He is a strong contender and is a man with a vision. I will be really happy to see him lift the trophy with his cute smile. All luck and power to him is all I would want."

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari, who will be gracing the finale episode, picked her favourites, but ignored question on Karan Kundrra.

When paparazzi asked who does she think will win the show, she said, "Winner nahi bata sakti yaar (I can't tell you the winner).

On being prodded, Shweta named her top three picks- Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. When a person asked, "Ma'am, what about Karan?," she chose not to answer the question and closed the door of her vanity van.