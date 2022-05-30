Shivani Mukesh Kothari: As An Actor I Enjoy Taking Up Challenges

Actress Shivani Mukesh Kothari is currently seen in three popular TV shows - Kaamnaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Maddam Sir enjoys challenging herself while essaying three different personalities.

She tells, "Being part of three different shows altogether and essaying all different personalities is challenging but I enjoy such challenges. My all the three characters are completely very different from each other. Say in Kaamna I essay Maya who is confident, independent and charming. On the other hand my role as Kavita in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she is a nurse who is cut throat and rude. Its completely a negative role. If I talk about my third role of suman in Maddam Sir, she is simple, funny, possessive, a little confused. She is a loving wife and home maker. So an an actor I need to stay prepared to essay them all perfectly which is a huge challenge."

Shivani continues and reveals she enjoys method acting. And it has help her to overcome the fear of essaying three different role at the same time.

She adds, "As an actor I personally feel that little bit of challenge wont do any harm. Though its beginning of my acting career and if I fail to impress my audience and makers I may fall loss of work in future. Still I continue to take them all at the same time as I love challenges. But having said that I also feel that nothing is going as difficult as they seem if you are confident and trust yourself. It was not at all difficult for me to essay three different personalities at same time. Because one really needs to understand the character, its emotions and then act accordingly, method acting is what we call it. And I enjoy method acting."

Shivani made her acting debut with the show Carry On Alia.