Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar Break Into Tears During Saba Ibrahim’s Bidaai; WATCH

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim has finally tied the knot. It was a grand ceremony which took place on November 6 in Maudaha and Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar were seen sharing glimpses of the celebrations. From Haldi to Nikaah, the Sasural Simar Ka couple made sure every thing was perfect for their 'ladli' Saba. As the pics of Saba's wedding celebrations have been going viral, we have got our hands on a video from her bidaai which will leave you teary eyed.

In the video, Shoaib and Dipika were seen bidding adieu to Saba post her Nikaah and the couple was seen crying inconsolably. Saba's tearful bidaai spoke volumes about her bond with Shoaib and Dipika. Shoaib was dressed in a black kurta pyjama with a black blazer with red embroidery. On the other hand, Dipika looked stunning in her maroon anarkali suit with golden borders. Talking about the bride, Saba opted for a white and golden coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery for her D-Day and she was a sight to behold.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar crying at Saba Ibrahim's Bidaai:

For the uninitiated, Saba married her fiance Khalid Niaz in a traditional wedding. Shoaib had introduced Khalid in one of his videos earlier this year. On the other hand, Dipika, being a doting sister in law that she is, had been on her toes for Saba's wedding, The Sasural Simar Ka actress not just reportedly designed Saba's outfits for the wedding festivities, but had also given a glimpse of the wedding invitation. Saba's wedding invitation card came in a mauve coloured box with purple rose print and had a caricature of the groom and the bride dressed in a black sherwani and purple lehenga respectively.

Talking about the work front, Shoaib is currently seen playing the lead in Ajooni opposite Ayushi Khurana and their chemistry has been receiving a lot of appreciation.