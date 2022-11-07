Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya At Sister Saba Ibrahim Wedding Celebrations; WATCH

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is married now. She tied the know with beau Khalid Niaz in a traditional ceremony in their native place in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the wedding was a grand affair and Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar made sure to keep their fans updated about the festivities. To note, the wedding festivities had been going on for a while and the pics of the celebrations have been going viral on social media. And now, another video of the Sasural Simar Ka actor has surfaced wherein Shoaib was seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's popular track.

In the video, the Ajooni actor was seen shaking a leg on King Khan's popular track Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. He was dressed in a brown sweatshirt with denims and was seen imitating Shah Rukh's steps from the song. Shoaib's energy was on point and he appeared to be a true SRK fan. On the other hand, another video featured Dipika and Shoaib dancing to Shah Rukh and Kajol's Banno Ki Saheli song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Their chemistry won hearts during the wedding festivities as they left no stone unturned to make Saba's D-Day memorable.

Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's video here:

Checkout Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's video here:

Talking about Saba's wedding, the bride looked stunning in her white and golden lehenga which was paired with a matching heavily embroidered dupatta. On the other hand, groom Khalid complemented his bride well in an ivory sherwani with heavy embroidery. Earlier, Dipika, who had also designed Saba's outfits for her wedding festivities, had also shared a glimpse of her wedding invitation. The invitation had a caricature of the bride and the groom in a mauve coloured box with a rose print. The groom was wearing a black sherwani while the bride wore a purple lehenga. It was also accompanied by a chocolate box and dished out regal vibes.