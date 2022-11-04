Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Salman Khan’s Lagan Lagi At Saba’s Wedding Festivities; Dipika Kakar Beams With Joy

Shoaib Ibrahim can't keep calm as his sister Saba Ibrahim is set to take the plunge. Saba and her fiance Khalid Niyaz aka Sunny will be tying the knot on November 6 in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. The wedding festivities have already begun and Shoaib received a grand welcome at his native place. Interestingly, Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar, who are very close to Saba, have been giving glimpses of Saba's wedding festivities on social media. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has shared another video of Shoaib from the wedding celebrations which will make you want to hit the dance floor soon.

In the video, Shoaib was seen dressed in a brown sweatshirt with denims. He was seen grooving to Salman Khan's popular song Lagan Lagi from Tere Naam. The Ajooni star was high on energy and Dipika was beaming with joy watching her main man shake a leg. In fact, she was also seen imitating her steps in the video. Needless to say, Shoaib and Dipika's stunning chemistry has been winning hearts.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar's post:

Earlier, Dipika had shared a love filled post for Shoaib as she welcomed him. She shared a pic with her main man wherein he was dressed in an all black outfit while Dipika looked beautiful in a blue suit. She captioned the image as, "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya #sabakishaadi #sabasunnykishaadi" along with a heart emoticon.

Interestingly, Dipika also shared a glimpse of Saba's wedding invite which came in a mauve coloured box with a rose print. The invite had a caricature of Saba and her fiance and it came with a box of chocolates. To note, Saba's wedding festivities have begun with Haldi ceremony today. It will be followed by Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony tomorrow. Filmibeat had also exclusively reported that Shoaib and Dipika will be giving a performance during Saba's sangeet. This isn't all. Dipika has also designed Saba's outfits for her wedding ceremonies.