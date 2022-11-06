Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Ties The Knot With Khalid Niaz; Checkout First Pics Of Newlyweds

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is all over the news these days courtesy of her wedding. The Sasural Simar Ka actress has tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which took place in Maudaha. The pre-wedding festivities have begun earlier this week and the pics have been going viral on social media wherein Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar were seen pampering the bride-to-be. And as the couple has taken their nuptial vows, the pics of newlyweds Saba and Khalid have surfaced and they are sheer love.

In the first pic, Shoaib was seen posing with the newlyweds on the stage. Interestingly, Saba looked stunning in her white and golden lehenga with heavy embroidery. She had completed her bridal look with matching dupatta with golden embroidery and golden jewerllery. On the other hand, Khalid complemented his bride well with his ivory sherwani. The two made a stunning couple and were all smiles during their D-Day celebration. Interestingly, Saba was also seen donning a red dupatta with golden borders post the nikaah ceremony. Meanwhile, Shoaib also looked dapper in his black kurta pyjama with a matching blazer with red embroidery.

Take a look at Saba Ibrahim's wedding pics:

Dipika also looked stunning red anarkali suit with golden borders at the wedding. To note, Saba had her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies recently and the Sasural Simar Ka couple left no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair for the bride. From pampering her to dancing their hearts out and managing things, Shoaib and Dipika's pics and videos have won millions of hearts. It is reported that Dipika being a doting sister-in-law that she is has designed Saba's bridal outfits. Earlier, Dipika had also given a glimpse of Saba's wedding invitation which had the bride and groom's caricature along with chocolates and came in a mauve box with a purple rose print.