SHOCKING! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey To Go Off-Air In August; Find Out Last Episode Date

Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has been entertaining fans since a few months now. The show's ongoing plot is grabbing everyone's attention. Interestingly, the makers have also brought some changes to the show. Let us tell you, Ankit Bathla recently entered Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey as a new hero.

Amidst all, reports suggest that Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey will go off-air soon. A source informed India Forums that the last episode of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi-starrer will be aired on August 6, 2022. Before bidding adieu to the audience, the makers will revamp a show. Well, the report will definitely leave the viewers heartbroken. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Manan Joshi, who plays the role of Anubhav in the show, will be exiting the show. The report also suggests that Manan's story will be kept on hold as he will be making a brief exit. On the other hand, fans are also excited to see Ankit Bathla's acting skills in the show.

When the portal contacted Ankit Bathla, he was unaware of the reports. Talking about Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, the show is the Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show Khorkuto.

The Star Plus show also stars Riya Bhattacharjee, Kanwarjit Paintal, Yamini Singh, Nishigandha Wad, Mehul Nisar, Naina Gupta, Rajeev Kumar, Delnaaz Irani, Sandeep Rajora and others in key roles. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey was started on January 3, 2022.