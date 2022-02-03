Shocking! Rannvijay Singha Quits Roadies; Sonu Sood To Replace Him As The Host And Mentor For Roadies X9

Rannvijay Singha, who shot to fame after winning the first season of the adventure-reality show Roadies, has decided not to be a part of the 19th season of the MTV show. Isn't it shocking? Well, a report published in Hindustan Times that Rannvijay has quit the 18-year-long association with the makers due to some issues.

A source informed HT, "A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways." Interestingly, Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood will be replacing Rannvijay Singha as the mentor and host in Roadies X9, which will be shot in South Africa. The report further states that the makers have dropped the concept of gang leaders, hence, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and other leaders will also be bidding adieu to the show. Roadies X9 is reportedly going on floors from February 14, 2022.

When the portal contacted Rannvijay Singha over his decision of quitting Roadies, he said, "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening," he shared. Clarifying that there were no issues with the production house, Singha mentioned, "I've been working with the channel for 18 years. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi."

Talking about Rannvijay Singha, the actor won the first season of Roadies and from the second season, he has been hosting the show till the 18th season. For some seasons, he was the leader, while in the last three seasons, he acted as the mentor. Well, his exit from Roadies is indeed a big shock for the aspiring contestants as he has always been a big inspiration for many youngsters.