SHOCKING! Urfi Javed Gets Death Threats From Trolls; Actress Shares Screenshots Of Comments

Urfi Javed often grabs netizens' attention with her over-the-top dressing sense. For the unversed, she is known for wearing some unique outfits that are enough to create news in the fashion world. Well, many people love her for her bindaas attitude, however, on the other hand, she also gets trolled for her boldness.

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT fame shared screenshots of trolls' comments, in which she received death threats. After the unfortunate and untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, many trolls abused her and sent hate messages. Urfi revealed that trolls want to see her dead and pray for it.

She took a screenshot of the comments and shared it on her Instagram stories, by writing, "Just posting a few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch's here to stay!"

Urfi Javed also reacted to user's comments that said that she should have been shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala. Reacting to the same, she wrote, "I'm nowhere involved in anyone's death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary."

Well, the comments are indeed disturbing, and Urfi is quite disturbed by the messages. Talking about her career, she has been a part of shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and so on.