Shraddha Arya Conned By An Interior Designer; Actress Plans To Approach Police Soon

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya recently bought a new house in Andheri right across her parents' house and was excited about doing the interiors of her house. She had hired a designer for the same, but little did she know that she will get conned by the guy whom she trusted!

Shraddha had shared a few posts on her Instagram stories and exposed the guy who conned her and ran away with her money. She wrote, "The interior designer I thought I could trust has broken things in my house and ran away with fittings and other material after I had already paid 95% of the amount to him that he himself had quoted! Can't believe this happened to me while I was away!"



The actress revealed to Times Of India as to how she found the interior designer online and hired him. She added that he had promised to finish work in four months, but took longer than that and now he has ran away with her money and all the material that she had bought for the house.

Shraddha was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was looking for an interior designer online that's when I found him. I hired him to do my house after I got married in November last year. He had promised to finish the work in four months but it took longer than that. The amount he quoted was in lakhs and I have already paid him around 95% of that. Now he has gone away with my money as well as all the material that I had bought for the house."

She added that she was on a short vacation in Vishakhapatnam with her husband and returned to Mumbai yesterday (May 23). She added that when her father went to check on the house, he realised that the interior guy has run away with all the electrical items and few other materials.

Sharddha said that when she returned home, she couldn't believe this had happened. She said that she is heartbroken that the guy she trusted has done this. The actress added that she tried calling him but he is not responding and the pictures on his Instagram account have also been deleted.

The actress is planning to approach police for help. Shraddha concluded by saying, "I will do that soon. There's an agreement that has been signed too, which proves that he was assigned the work. I'm extremely upset with what has happened I have paid him a lot of money and I really hope that the police are able to help me."