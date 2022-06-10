Shraddha Arya Has Learnt Not To Trust Anyone Easily After Getting Conned By Interior Designer

Recently, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya faced trouble with her interior designer, who left from her house without completing the work and that too taking away some appliances and electrical fittings that she had purchased for the house. The actress was planning to report the same to the police. However, a couple of days later Shraddha revealed that the matter was solved.

The actress received an apology along with the fittings and fixtures after her complaint on social media about the same went viral. She thanked fans and media for always supporting her by sharing a long post on social media. While talking to Times Of India, Shraddha confirmed that the interior designer returned the things that he had taken after she spoke about the issue on social media.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily, "Luckily, after I spoke about the issue on social media and everywhere else, the interior designer returned the things that he had taken away. But as he had not completed the work, my house is still in the same condition."When asked what her plan is now, the actress revealed that she is doing up her house on her own.She said, "My father is helping me out. We are doing the house on our own now by calling plumbers and all the other people required to finish the work. I have learnt one lesson which is not to trust anyone so easily and especially in money matters."

Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora's Character To Bring New Twists; Actor Reveals His Role Has Grey Shades

Shakti Arora Reveals What Made Him Take Up Kundali Bhagya; Says He's Glad He's Back With Interesting Role

Shraddha, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, said that she is extremely busy with work right now as there have been few changes happening on the sets and she is more focussed on her acting rather than worrying about other things. She doesn't have time, but with the help of her dad, she concluded by saying that she is trying to get things done at home.