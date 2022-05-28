Shraddha Arya On Getting Robbed By Her Interior Designer: Never Leave Your Work Site Unattended

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was recently robbed by her interior designer when she was away from the city. She had taken to Instagram and informed fans that the interior designer named Siddharth Punjabi robbed her and ran away with the fittings and other items. Notably, after a few days, the interior designer realised his mistake and he returned all the stolen items with an apology.

Shraddha Arya recently shared this news with her fans through Instagram stories. The actress who plays Preeta in Kundali Bhagya wrote, "I can't thank my fans, followers, the journalists, and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of my new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learned: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well-wishers. Forever Grateful!"

Earlier, the actress had urged everyone to beware of the conmen around them. She had narrated the whole incident in an interview with ETimes TV. Now, things have been sorted out between the actress and the interior designer, fans are eager to see the look of Shraddha's house.

Talking about the actress, she married navy officer Rahul Nagal last year. The couple often shares their cute romantic pictures on social media. For the unversed, Shraddha has also acted in shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and many others.