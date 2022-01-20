Shraddha Arya On Her Life After Marrying Rahul Nagal: Life Post Has Been Great So Far

TV actress Shraddha Arya, who got married to Naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021, has recently opened up about her life after tying the knot. In an interview with ETimes TV, the Kundali Bhagya actress said that marrying Rahul is the most beautiful feeling of her life.

Shraddha Arya said, "Life post has been great so far. It's a very good feeling. It's always a very beautiful feeling to have a special person in your life who is so caring and loving. Our vacation (honeymoon) was just in the right time just before the whole Omicron and coronavirus surge happened. We went to the Maldives and it was a great resort and we had a great time together. That was the last time we were together."

Shraddha has been missing her husband Rahul Nagal a lot, as after returning from the Maldives, she resumed her work, while he went on the ship. Since then, Shraddha and Rahul have been missing each other a lot. She said, "Post our honeymoon, I came back to Mumbai for my work and he went back to his place for his work. After that, we haven't met each other at all. There's been a long period of separation and we are missing each other a lot. Kehte hain na distance makes the heart grow fonder."

Let us tell you, Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal had a grand wedding celebration. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends. The pictures of their wedding ceremony had gone viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over the newlyweds' royal look.

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya. She has also featured in shows like Main Lakhsmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and many others.