Shravani Goswami To Essay The Role Of Prasuti In &TV’s Baal Shiv

Having worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades, popular actor Shravani Goswami will be soon seen as Prasuti’s in &TV’s Baal Shiv. The actor has given numerous incredible performances across film, television and web series and has been every maker’s choice for the mythological genre.

Elated to be a part of Baal Shiv, Shravani Goswami says, “Mythology is one my favourite genres and getting to play a significant role in a show associated with Madadev is no less than a blessing for me. I am a huge Lord Shiva devotee and I have immense faith in him. I honestly believe in destiny, and I feel the show was destined for me as the moment I accepted the offer, things have only gone smoother. The cast and crew of Baal Shiv are very welcoming and in no time, I feel as if I have known them for years. Baal Shiv is refreshingly different from other mythological shows I have worked on before. The show has a unique storyline showcasing the beautiful and endearing relationship between a mother and son.”

Talking about her character Prasuti, the actor adds, “Prasuti is Prajapati Daksh’s (Tej Sapru) wife and mother to Sati (Shivya Pathania). She is the epitome of the perfect wife and selfless mother. She feels for Sati while understanding Daksh’s anger. Prasuti is a very calm character who wants to strike an ideal balance and manage everything peacefully. She prays for Shiv and Sati’s relationship but cannot take a stand against her husband. In real life, I am a very calm and composed person. So, when I was offered this role, I could easily relate to the character’s personality. I am a peace-loving person who always wants things to be sorted and balanced like Prasuti. So, essaying the character has been a smooth ride. I hope the entry of Prasuti will bring out a refreshing and interesting track for the viewers to watch.”

