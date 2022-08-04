Shrenu Parikh & Akshay Mhatre Are In Love & Contemplating Marriage: Report

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre were seen together in Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki. It is being said that the couple is seeing each other. As per Hindustan Times reports, the duo hit it off while the show was on floors, but the timeline of their relationship is unclear.

As per the leading daily's report, the two have been extremely low-key about their relationship and intend to keep it that way. The report also suggested that the actors are contemplating marriage.



A source revealed that Shrenu has introduced Akshay to her family and the two often visit each other's houses. They are serious about their relationship and might announce marriage.

The source was quoted as saying, "They have been going quite strong together. Shrenu has also introduced Akshay to her family. They often visit each other's house, even after the show has ended. From what we hear, the two are serious and contemplating marriage. They might just announce their marriage without talking much about their relationship."

When Akshay was asked about the same, he neither denied nor confirmed the report while Shrenu didn't respond.

The actor said, "Sorry, but I wouldn't want to comment on this subject. If there's genuinely something more to it that I want to share later, I surely will."

Meanwhile, Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki premiered in August last year but it ended in early 2022. The show revolved around the life of Genda, who is an ardent believer of God Agrasen Maharaj, and her family life. Although the show was on-air only for a short span, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's jodi was loved by fans.