Shruti Seth Says Shararat Is One Of The Most Special Projects Of Her Career; Talks About Her Absence From TV

Shruti Seth is still remembered for her show Shararat (2003) in which she played the role of Jiya Malhotra. Recently, the actress spoke about the show and revealed why she is been staying away from television since a long time now.

Talking about Shararat, Shruti told Times Of India that it is one of the most special projects of her career and the world will never let her forget the show. She also revealed that the cast of the show is still in touch.



Shruti added, "This is one of the most special projects of my career. The world will never let me forget Shararat. The cast of the show is still in touch and it's been so many years. We all are like family to each other. Farida Jalal is like my second mother and I am the daughter which she never had. I am so happy that it is such an instrumental part of people's life and their childhood."

Talking about what happened when she signed the show, she said, "It is a funny story. Producer Zarina Mehta called me one day and offered me the role. That was the time when I had started off as an actor. I used to do a lot of anchoring back then. She told me that she wanted to make a show about a girl who has magical powers. It was vaguely like Sabrina the Teenage Witch. I said okay and then for two years nothing happened. She kept following up with me and one fine day called me and said that we start shooting."

When asked why she is not active on television, she said that although she likes television, it can get gruelling. She added that she did two projects after she became mother, but it keeps her away from her daughter, and she doesn't know if her daughter is ready yet for her to be absent from her life.

Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana

Roadies 18: Baseer & Kevin Get Into An Ugly Fight; Fans Speculate Ashish Bhatia To Be The Winner Of The Show!

Meanwhile, Shruti is enjoying being a part of OTT projects. She concluded by saying that unlike television, OTT projects start and finishes within a fixed period of time, which is why she prefers OTT projects.