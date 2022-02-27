Shubhangi Atre And Others Cite Their All-Time Favourite Fairy Tales On 'National Tell A Fairy Tale Day'

Fairy tales play a significant role in our childhood as a mode of infotainment. Such magical stories entertain, enhance imagination, and strengthen learning abilities for a growing child. National Tell a Fairy Tale Day is celebrated every year on February 26 to encourage everyone to read, tell, and listen to fairy tales worldwide. To celebrate this day, &TV artists - Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Kamna Pathak (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) cite their all-time favourite fairy tales.

Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati) from &TV's Baal Shiv shares, "Fairy tales are so magical and fascinating that one cannot get enough of them. I have a huge fascination with Unicorns, and everything around my home, especially my bedroom, is filled with Unicorns. In most fairy tales, animals are one of my favourite characters. It is fascinating to see them speak like humans, sometimes be half-human and half animals with magical powers. My fascination with Unicorns started in childhood. Something so captivating and magnificent about this mystical creature attracted me. They are perceived to be good and pure creatures with magical powers. Their horns have abilities to heal wounds and sicknesses and to neutralize poison. My all-time favourite fairy tale is 'Swan Lake', which had a talking unicorn Lily in it. As a kid, I would imagine myself as Odette, the story's main character and the unicorn Lily's best friend (laughs). You name it, and I have it, and I still crave for more! Even today, I cannot get enough of Unicorns, and most of my accessories are unicorn-themed - from my bag, t-shirt, key chains, mugs, bedsheets to soft toys and hair clips. The list is endless.”

Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza) from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, "¬I had a ritual of listening to a fairy tale every day before going to sleep, as a kid. My mother would read it to me. And my all-time favourite fairy tale that I would insist on reading every day was the story of Rapunzel. I was so fascinated with the long and strong hair of Rapunzel that I never allowed anyone to even trim my hair for the longest time. I would rather ask my grandmother to give me champi for faster hair growth. After hair washes, I would stand in front of the mirror for hours measuring and gazing through the length (giggles) of my hair and imagining myself turning into Rapunzel. As I grew up, not just the hair, but I got inspired by the character of Rapunzel. I learnt to be brave and strong like her. Fairy tales take you into a magical world, portray real moral lessons through characters, instil virtues and creativity in children. Honestly, even at this age, I enjoy watching fairy tales.”

Kamna Pathak (Rajesh) from &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "When it comes to fairy tales, Pinocchio is hands down my most favourite tale of all. My choice was quite different from the usual fairy tales. Not just the character of Pinocchio was interesting, but it taught us a great lesson about honesty. I would never lie during my childhood, as I was so scared that my nose would also grow along with every lie I told. I even narrated the story to my brother, and we both would refrain from lying as much as possible. To date, I still have this habit of touching my nose to check if it has grown longer (laughs). I sometimes feel the innocence we had towards the fairy tales live with us throughout our lives. I am happy a day like 'tell a fairy tale day' exists that reminds us to relive some of the best moments of our life and how fairy tales have been an integral part of our growing years."

Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, " Fairy Tales are valuable stories for childhood. These stories are more than just happily ever after and taught us many virtues and things. Cinderella is my all-time favourite fairy tale, and interestingly it is my daughter's favourite too. It is our go-to fairy tale whenever we spend our mother-daughter time. I would wear a blue dress as a kid and act just like princess Cinderella. And I always looked around for my glass slippers but unfortunately never found them! (Laughs). But these days, everything is readily available, so I found a replica of Cinderella's glass slippers and gifted it to my daughter. She loves wearing it, and I live my childhood in her smile. Cinderella teaches a very important lesson to all of us that where there is a will, there is a way. Irrespective of how Cinderella's stepmother and sisters treated her, she always found her way to be happy and be the real princess from within."

