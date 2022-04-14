Shutterbugs Ask Arjun Bijlani To Get Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Married; Here’s What Naagin Star Replied

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their appearance. After Bigg Boss 15, TejRan never misses any chance to impress their fans with their lovey-dovey moments and pics. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai, where they had come to attend a party.

Interestingly, Naagin 1 star Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh were also spotted at the same place. After seeing Tejasswi and Karan, they greeted each other and the paparazzi captured them together. While clicking pictures together, Vishal asked to let Naagin stars click pictures. That's when Teja pulled Karan and eventually, they clicked a happy group picture.

Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in a black party outfit while Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a black suit. Coming back to the group picture, while clicking photos, shutterbugs asked Arjun Bijlani to get Tejasswi and Karan married. They said, "Inki shaadi karva do" (Get them married)." Arjun replied to their statement by saying, "Arjun Pandit thodi na hoon" (I'm not Arjun Pandit)."

Well, Arjun Bijlani's reaction left everyone in splits. After all, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fans have been eagerly waiting for their marriage. A few days ago, Karan hinted about their roka ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Exclusive! Marriage Will Bring Luck In Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra's Lives? Psychic Reader Predicts

Karan Kundrra Expresses His Desire To Host With Tejasswi Prakash; Read Statement

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are always together. A few days ago, the Naagin 6 actress took her boyfriend on a long drive in her brand new Audi Q7, which she purchased on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Moreover, Teja also attended the Dance Deewane Juniors' launch event for her boyfriend Karan as he is hosting the same.

We must say that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are made for each other. Hence, fans are eager to see them get married.