Shweta Kawatra Reveals How Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Changed Her Life & A Crazy Fan Moment

One of the iconic shows of television, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii returns after 14 years. As the show is currently being rerun, Shweta Kawatra, who is best remembered as the popular vamp Pallavi from the show, revealed how the show changed her life and a crazy fan moment. The actress also spoke about meeting Sakshi Tanwar and revealed what's keeping her away from the small screen.

Talking about how the show changed her life and a crazy fan moment, Shweta said that she had to be locked at a shop as fans gathered outside and started banging the glass door to get inside and meet her.



Shweta was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It changed my life entirely. When we started shooting for six months we were entirely sucked in completely to the shooting. We had no idea what was happening with the show outside. We knew that the show was doing well but I had no experience until I went to Delhi for the first time after six months of the show's airing. I just generally went to market with my mother, which is where I grew up close to my house. I got inside the showroom and outside there was mania."

She added, "At first I thought something had happened, but then realised that something was me. People were banging the glass door to get inside. I thought they were going to shatter the glass. The shopkeeper had to pull the shutter of the shop down and I had to stay inside till the police came in and asked them to leave. That was a shocking and surprising moment for me. I was asking myself if all this is happening for me, I have grown up in this locality. It was a very surreal moment for me."

Talking about meeting Sakshi, the actress said that when they were sitting together, she felt that they were still shooting. She added that she realised that time is so relative that she never felt it had been so long time. Shweta said that they change from outside but at heart they are the same. The actress added that they both have the same respect for each other and it didn't feel like they had met each other on sets after 14 years- it felt as if they were still shooting for Kahaani and taking instructions from their director.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Rerun: Sakshi Tanwar Recalls Her First Day Of Shoot, Says She Made Rangoli The Whole Day

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Kiran Karmarkar, Achint Kaur & Others Share Their Excitement Over The Show's Re-Run

When asked what's keeping her away from work, she said that she is not really looking out for projects. She added that she filled herself completely and she did burnout. Shweta said that after she became a mother, her daughter became her priority. She added that she is such a passionate mother but she works in between and had just shot for a film which is soon going to be released.

Shweta concluded by saying that she will make her 10-year-old daughter Zahra Tabeetha watch KGGK.