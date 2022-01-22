Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Hides Her Face As Paparazzi Spot Her With Ibrahim Ali Khan; Watch Video

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone's attention with her amazing looks and dancing skills. Her latest music video 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu was loved by all and the signature step has already taken the internet by storm. Palak is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut film, Rosie, but before her entry into the films, the diva is becoming famous with her glamourous appearances in the city.

Amidst all, Palak Tiwari was recently spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo had reportedly gone for dinner together, and their appearance sparked the dating rumours on social media. For the unversed, when they came out of the restaurant, paparazzi clicked them. When they were in the car, Palak Tiwari hide her face.

The video is going viral on social media, and fans have already sensed something brewing between them. Palak Tiwari was wearing a red tank top and light blue jeans. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan was looking dapper in a black t-shirt and denim.

For the unversed, Ibrahim is following his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps. He is aiming to pursue his career in acting. The star kid is currently assisting Karan Johar for his upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan's film, Antim: The Final Truth.

Palak's debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter also stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in the key roles. The film is being directed by Vishal Mishra.