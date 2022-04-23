Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Wants To Take Responsibility Of Her Brother’s Education & Grandparents' Health

Actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been winning the hearts of the masses with her beautiful looks and amazing screen presence. At the age of 21, Palak featured in several music videos and even assisted Mahesh Manjrekar on the film Antim: The Final Truth. For the unversed, Palak is soon to make her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Palak has recently featured in a music video 'Mangta Hai Kya' opposite Aditya Seal. The song is gaining a positive response from the masses. Recently, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari said that she doesn't want to earn money for herself and expressed her desire to take responsibility of her younger brother Reyansh's education and her maternal grandparents' medical bills.

Palak Tiwari said, "Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back." For the unversed, actress Shweta Tiwari single-handedly took the responsibilities of her kids as well as her parents.

All Is Not Well Between Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari After Being Spotted Together?

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Hides Her Face As Paparazzi Spot Her With Ibrahim Ali Khan; Watch Video

Palak has witnessed her struggle since childhood, hence she wants to help her mother. "I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana's medical bills and my nani's medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on," the actress added.

Talking about Palak Tiwari, she is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Fans are looking forward to see Palak Tiwari on the big screen soon.