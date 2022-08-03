Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Says She Has Blocked His Number & Daughter Is Too Busy To Meet Him

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary is often surrounded by controversies owing to his relationships. The actor separated from Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress and was dating Bigg Boss 5 fame Shraddha Sharma. However, things did not go down too well and they called it quits. Recently, the actress broke her silence and accused Raja of drinking too much and cheating on her. She added that when she confronted him about the same, he said that it is happening under the influence of alcohol. Recently, Raja too opened up about his personal life and agreed to the fact that he does have a drinking problem, but is fighting out the issue.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Raja spoke about his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari and revealed that the KZK actress has blocked his number and his daughter is too busy to meet him. He also added that his parents do not trust him.

About his parents, he said, "I was staying with them in UP during the lockdown. But the harsh truth is that if you are doing nothing, you are not respected. I devoted myself to them, but they felt they don't need me. They said I should return to Mumbai as I don't belong to the place where they stay. I left. They don't trust me."

About Shweta, he said, "It all began (life changed) in 2007 when Shweta Tiwari separated from me. Then, I got into Bigg Boss and several things started happening. Something turned around. I am portrayed bad but I am not." He said that he is not in touch with Shweta and added, "She has blocked my number. My problem with her is: Why don't we talk it out? If a co-pilot and pilot jump, why should only one get the parachute? I didn't get the parachute."

When asked about Palak, he said that he is in touch with his daughter Palak through messages (text messages on phone) and email, but he doesn't call her. He added that by God's grace, she is very busy. When asked if he meets Palak, he said that he doesn't get a chance, as he feels that either she is too busy or she is ignoring him.

About Shradha Sharma, he said that when he was in trouble after Bigg Boss, as Shweta Tiwari was after him, and every day, he was at police station and he was even exonerated from the city, he met Shradha, who asked him to stay at her place. He added that she gave him the confidence to fight the allegations that had been levied against him. He called her an awesome girl.

When asked about her allegations that he cheating on her, he said, "Everybody cheats. Even I did. It was a show 'Emotional Atyachaar', I remember. I didn't know that they were recording this s**t."