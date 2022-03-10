Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Palak Tiwari Being Called Skinny & Malnourished

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari recently did a hit music album 'Bijlee Bijlee' sung by Hardy Sandhu. She was also seen in a short film last year and will make her Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra's film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which also stars Vivek Oberoi. The budding actress actress is quite active on social media and frequently shares beautiful photoshoot pictures of hers. Although many praise her beauty and is compared to her mom, some of them troll her for being skinny.

Recently, Shweta, who has been in the industry for so long and has seen a lot of ups and downs, reacted to the troll that her daughter has been facing. She also revealed how her daughter deals with her body image.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the dotting mother said, "Abhi bhi log bolte hain 'ye kitni sukdi hai' (Even now people say she is so skinny) but I never say anything to her. That's how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don't care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don't care."

Shweta added that although Palak, at times, gets bothered by them, she does not take such comments too seriously.

Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up On Being Skinny-Shamed; Talks About Spending Time With Karan Kundrra's Mom

The actress said, "She says people say that. 'Am I really that thin? Am I really?' to that thing I said, 'No, for your age, this is ok. As you grow older, your body will change'."

Karan Kundrra To Be Seen In Ekta Kapoor's New Show: Report

Shweta said that she advised Palak that they are not going to do anything extra just because somebody else thinks you should be like this.