Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares Her Take On Marriage; Says ‘One Should Not Rush Into Marriage’

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has been impressing netizens with her beautiful looks and screen presence in some of her music videos. Interestingly, Palak will also be making her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Fans are indeed looking forward to watching her on the big screen.

Amidst all, Palak Tiwari recently had a candid chat with Bombay Times, in which she shared her take on marriage and revealed how her mother Shweta Tiwari has suffered from the same. For the unversed, Shweta was first married to Raja Chaudhary and blessed with a baby girl Palak a year later. In 2007, they got divorced after she alleged domestic violence.

After a few years, Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and they have a son Reyansh. Unfortunately, the marriage also ended bitterly in 2019. Coming back to Palak Tiwari, she recounted how her mother handled her divorce and other issues in life.

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Wants To Take Responsibility Of Her Brother's Education & Grandparents' Health

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Hides Her Face As Paparazzi Spot Her With Ibrahim Ali Khan; Watch Video

Palak said, "I have also realised that one should not rush into marriage. If you feel something is wrong with the person, it's better to leave him at that moment. Women struggle with that the most and I have seen that with not just my mother, but women from around the world. We keep justifying things for our partners because we want to see the good in people. It's a great quality, but it will come back to bite. That's not love or at least that's not the kind of love I want - not now, not ever."

Looks like Palak Tiwari has learnt various things from her mother's past. The aspiring actress always gives priority to her mother and family. She wants to be a helping hand to her mother Shweta as the latter single-handedly manages all the responsibilities of her family members.