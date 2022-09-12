Shweta Tiwari Says She Did Try To Save Her First Marriage, But Didn't Waste Time In Her Second Marriage

Shweta Tiwari has been in the news for her personal life. The actress' second marriage hit the rocks and she was targeted and criticised on social media. However, like always, she came out strong. Shweta will be seen in the new show Main Hoon Aparajita, which revolves around Aparajita who raises her family of three daughters single-handedly, much like her real-life character.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shweta opened up about failed marriages, her thoughts on the institution of marriage and revealed how she dealt with toxicity and trolling on social media.



Talking about how she dealt with toxicity and trolling on social media after she broke up with Abhinav Kohli, she said that she doesn't read negative comments and she believes that the negative comments are mostly posted from fake accounts. She added that she doesn't need anyone's advice or judgment and don't intend to become an inspiration to anyone either. She feels everyone's struggle is different and she just wants to tell them she is able to face challenges because she is financially independent.

When asked if she feared being judged and trolled for the failure of her second marriage, she said, "Honestly, I did try to save my first marriage, because that was my upbringing ki sab samajh kar chalna chahiye. However, I didn't waste time in my second marriage. Mujhe pata tha kharaab ho gaya hai toh kharaab hone hi wala hai, no matter how much I try to salvage it. After a point, I decided to finish it. Not even for a moment did I think about what people will say. As far as I am able to buy my own bread-and-butter, I am fine with it. People can keep getting entertained with my personal and professional lives. When you don't give a damn about what others think, they don't dare come and ask you anything."

When asked her thoughts today on the institution of marriage, she said that she doesn't believe in it and she even tells her daughter to not to get married.

She said, "I don't believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It's her life and I don't dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn't have to culminate into marriage. Life mein shaadi karna bahut zaoori hai aur shaadi ke bina zindagi kaise chalegi yeh nahi hona chahiye. Having said that, not every marriage is bad. I have many friends who are happily married and I am happy for them."

She added that she has seen some of my friends stay in a compromised marriage, which isn't healthy for them or their children, so, she wants to tell her daughter to do what makes her happy, but not to give into societal pressure. Shweta concluded by saying that you can't leave it to chance because the thing which is not right now, will not be right later and might get worse too.