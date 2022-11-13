Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Wife Alesia Pens Heartbreaking Note; Says He Will Guide Her As An Angel Now

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti fame Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday afternoon while he was working out in the gym. The 46-year-old actor’s last rites were performed by his family members on Saturday. Several close friends and TV industry colleagues were in attendance at his funeral. Now, Siddhaanth’s wife Alesia Raut has penned a heartbreaking note about how she would love him till her last breath.

The model and wife of the late actor shared their first picture together on Instagram on Sunday and wrote, “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_ . -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all.”

She went on to add, "Loving son, Loving brother, Loving father to your kids, Loving husband, Loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love (sic)." As soon as Alesia shared the moving post, several friends and celebrities sent their condolences to Raut and her family in the comments section. Take a look at her post HERE

For the unversed, Siddhaanth and Alesia tied the knot in 2017. The late actor was earlier married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. On the professional front, some of Siddhaanth’s recent shows were Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil Maane Na. In a career spanning two decades, the actor was a part of several serials such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mamta, Kayaamat, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Waaris among others.