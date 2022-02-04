Siddharth Nigam On Recovering From Dengue: I Have To Look Fit Again And Get Back Into Shape

TV actor Siddharth Nigam, who was last seen in the show Hero Gayab Mode On, is currently recovering from dengue. For the unversed, he was hospitalised a week after he was diagnosed with dengue. Now, he is back home and is in recovery mode.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Siddharth Nigam opened up about his recovery and said that he wants to look fit again. The Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor said, "I came back from the hospital last week and since then I'm on my way to recovery. I am feeling much better now. But now I have to focus on my health, body and diet. I have to look fit again and get back into shape. So that's all I am focusing on currently."

When asked about his health and dengue diagnosis, Siddharth said, "Since January 10, I was feeling unwell. I had fever and severe body ache. I went to the doctor who said it could be COVID-19. I got myself tested thrice but each time the report came negative. Finally, I did a full-body test after which I was diagnosed with dengue and then had to be hospitalised. Three days later I shared it on social media because people would wonder where I was, as I had stopped posting. So I had to update them about my health."

Let us tell you, Siddharth Nigam has been keeping himself away from TV as he wants to focus on OTT and films. He wants to do roles that have more depth and wants to grow as an actor. Talking about his career, Siddharth acted in films such as Munna Michael and Dhoom 3. On the other hand, he has also featured in shows like Chandra Nandini, Peshwa Bajirao and so on. Moreover, the actor has also worked in several music videos.