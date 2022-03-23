Siddharth Nigam Opens Up About Starting As A Child Actor: Growing Up In The Public Eye Was A Struggle

Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Siddharth Nigam commenced his career as a child actor with Dhoom 3 in 2013. He then forayed into television and acted in several TV shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao and Chandra Nandini. In a recent interview with HT, the 21-year-old revealed that growing up in the public eye was a struggle and something that the actor says has its advantages and disadvantages.

Nigam further elaborated, “Every day, every week was a struggle for me. But there was one thing that stayed constant and that was that I never gave up. I don’t want to highlight that I have struggled a lot in life, I only want to focus on the learnings that I have had from my struggles. I have learnt from my failures and worked on myself.”

Siddharth Nigam On Possibilities Of Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Sequel: There Is Room For A Story

Siddharth then said that the pressure is no less now because he realizes that because of his body of work as a child actor, his fans and people around him have a lot of expectations from him. “I feel the pressure, there is just so much expectations from me from my fans. But it is fine because I myself have very high expectations from myself,” he added.

Abhinav Shukla Opens Up About Rubina Dilaik Being The Bigger Star, Says 'Would Be A Fool To Not Admit It'

On the professional front, Nigam has now branched out to music as he recently debuted as a singer and a lyricist with a romantic track 'Tum Mili.’ On being quizzed about his foray into music, the actor said, “I always have had a soft corner for music and my fans had been demanding this for quite some time now. Besides that, I am also preparing myself to be launched in a movie as an adult. It is difficult to land a movie. I want a nice launch for myself preferably in a romantic-acting film. I hope jaldi se mere paas ek achhaa offer aaye.”