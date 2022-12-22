    For Quick Alerts
      Sidharth Shukla's BB 13 Co-Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla Expecting 1st Child With Wife; Announces Pregnancy

      Columnist and politician Tehseen Poonawalla, who is also known for his stints as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 and Lock Upp, is currently beaming with joy as he's expecting his first child with wife Monika Vadera Poonawalla.

      Taking to social media, the much-in-love couple shared the great news with fans by posting a few adorable pictures from the maternity photoshoot in which Monika is seen flaunting her baby bump.

      Tehseen and Monika took to Instagram and wrote, "Our Perfect Trio. Welcoming Baby Poonawalla This Spring Of 2023 #blessed #babyonboard #photooftheday"

      Heartiest congratulations to the couple!

      X