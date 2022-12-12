Shehnaaz Gill Shares Romantic Pics With Sidharth Shukla On His Birth Anniversary: I Will See You Again

It's been over a year since Sidharth Shukla breathed his last. The handsome hunk, who had won millions of hearts with his swag, acting prowess and charm, passed away on September 12 last year. His demise came as a shock to his family, friends and fans. And even after so long, his fans continue to miss the Balika Vadhu star and often pen heartfelt tributes for them. Interestingly, Sidharth is all over the news today as it's his birth anniversary and his fans are remembering him with sweet posts on social media. Amid this, Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla has taken the internet by a storm.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of Sidharth dressed in a black suit. In the caption, she wrote "I will see you again" along with a white heart emoticon. This isn't all. Taking to her Instagram story, Shehnaaz shared beautiful and romantic pics with the late actor and it is sheer love. The actress shared a pic of her hand as she held Sidharth's hand. In another pic, Shehnaaz was seen holding Sidharth close to her as he slept in her arms. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also gave a glimpse of how she celebrated Sidharth's birthday and shared pics of his birthday cakes with "12 12" written on it.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post for Sidharth Shukla:

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and their bond won millions of hearts. There were reports that the two have found love in each other and were set to tie the knot as well. Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called as SidNaaz by fans, were a treat to watch together.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shehnaaz is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal etc in the lead, the Farhad Samji directorial is set to release on Eid next year. Besides, she has also been roped in for Rhea Kapoor's upcoming production which will be directed by Karan Boolani and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.